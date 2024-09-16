Walter Public Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 36,415 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,415 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,207,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 253,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,956,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 629,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,710,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $268.72 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $227.05 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.89, for a total value of $173,478.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,226,148.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,521. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

