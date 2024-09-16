Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 1.2% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.68. Approximately 2,671,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,220,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

