Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 25.9% in August

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the August 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vonovia Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VONOY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. 41,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,544. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative net margin of 61.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

