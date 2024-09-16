VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,650 shares during the quarter. VIZIO makes up about 1.6% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.56% of VIZIO worth $33,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $28,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 50,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $533,424.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600,942 shares in the company, valued at $38,278,013.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,080 shares of company stock worth $2,553,328. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.