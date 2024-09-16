Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Vitalhub Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Vitalhub stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21.
About Vitalhub
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.