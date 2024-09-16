Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Vitalhub stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$6.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.21.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

