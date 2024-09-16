Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

NYSE:VTLE traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $986.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.62. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

