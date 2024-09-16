Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $41.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $91,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

