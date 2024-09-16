Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Short Interest Update

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EVTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
