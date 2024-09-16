Vertcoin Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $17,065.06 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00534836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00107480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00290601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,273,985 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

