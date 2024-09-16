Verasity Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $28.60 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

