Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.