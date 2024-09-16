Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $111.12 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $6.84 or 0.00011684 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $111.12 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,250,084 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

