Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Increased by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.6% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

