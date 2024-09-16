Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s 9th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $107,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,575,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

