Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 26.6% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

