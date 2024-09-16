Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.5% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

