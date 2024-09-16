Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 12-Month High at $259.22

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $259.22 and last traded at $258.60, with a volume of 24730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.78 and a 200-day moving average of $245.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 255,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after buying an additional 96,291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,560,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

