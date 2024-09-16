Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Trimmed by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $19,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $202.41 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.69.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

