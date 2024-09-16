Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $34,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGC stock opened at $202.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.