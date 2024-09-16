Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.0% of Johns Hopkins University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johns Hopkins University’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $401,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,483,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152,204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $81.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.