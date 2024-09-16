Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.