Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Hassell Wealth Management LLC

Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

