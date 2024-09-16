Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
