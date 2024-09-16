Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDFG Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

