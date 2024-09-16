Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $369.28 and its 200-day moving average is $356.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.