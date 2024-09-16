Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

