Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 138,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,531,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

