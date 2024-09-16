Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.