Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $41,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
ESGV stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.
Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
