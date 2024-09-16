Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $195.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

