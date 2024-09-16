Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,980,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,257,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,957,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

