Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $528,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 173,665 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,323,000 after buying an additional 187,257 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,383,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after buying an additional 130,870 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.03 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

