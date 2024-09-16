US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Get US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.