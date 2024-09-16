Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading Up 4.1%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 75,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,739,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $16,314,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

