Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $27.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE U traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,472 shares of company stock worth $5,775,071 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

