Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $249.12 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

