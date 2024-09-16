Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 15th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.2 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWLF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

About Tullow Oil

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.