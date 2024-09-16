TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela acquired 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 76.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

