TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.14%.

In related news, President Sajal Srivastava acquired 11,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,311.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 250,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,023.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 271,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 846,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 119,184 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

