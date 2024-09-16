Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

