Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.40

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 10002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.291 dividend. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tri-Continental

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.7% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

