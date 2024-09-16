Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $237.83 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $242.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $88,190,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after buying an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

