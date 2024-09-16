Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 2,614,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 18,211,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Specifically, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

