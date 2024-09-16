Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Scotiabank

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRZ. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.70 to C$2.30 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$1.75.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$4.75.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.73). The firm had revenue of C$736.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$758.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

