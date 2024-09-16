Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 put options.

NNDM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 315,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 15,550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 261,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

