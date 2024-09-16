Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical daily volume of 783 put options.
Nano Dimension Stock Performance
NNDM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 315,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.01.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 266.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.
