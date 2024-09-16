Traders Buy High Volume of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,891 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,886% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.94. 40,048,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,144. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

