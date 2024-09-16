Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$67.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$75.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:TOU traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.06. The company had a trading volume of 470,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.45 and a 52 week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.9569378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$285,369.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,751. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

