Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,180 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.