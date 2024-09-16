Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,825 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Capital Southwest worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.31 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

