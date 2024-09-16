Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.98 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

