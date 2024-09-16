Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

